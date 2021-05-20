Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 1,305,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $14,668,200.00. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,457,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,581,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,581,653 shares of company stock valued at $98,610,202. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 88.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 132,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 62,149 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 378.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 102,967 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 57.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 71,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 61.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 146,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 303.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 194,408 shares during the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

