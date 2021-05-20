Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Legrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legrand currently has an average rating of Hold.

LGRDY stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. Legrand has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

