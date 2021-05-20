Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BWG)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of BWG stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

