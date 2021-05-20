Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,565 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $52.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $221.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.90.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.