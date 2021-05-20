Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 7.5% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $104.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.51. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

