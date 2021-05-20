Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Sells 260 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Investment House LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $12,707,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.7% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 220,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44,935 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $9,702,000. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $322.59 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $223.94 and a 52 week high of $342.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.77 and a 200 day moving average of $319.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.