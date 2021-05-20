Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in General Electric by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,022,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,846,000 after purchasing an additional 176,128 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 42,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 28,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

