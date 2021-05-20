Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.6% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $212.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.97 and a fifty-two week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

