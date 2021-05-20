Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Leap Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01).

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.

Shares of LPTX stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $96.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 41.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.