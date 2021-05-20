Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 23.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,267,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,808,000 after purchasing an additional 95,966 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after buying an additional 2,575,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,102,000 after buying an additional 1,194,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,180,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,010,000 after buying an additional 123,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,438,000 after buying an additional 88,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.13. 80,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,356. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.64.

