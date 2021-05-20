Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.45. 82,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,391,723. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $147.97 and a 1 year high of $219.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.73 and its 200-day moving average is $200.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

