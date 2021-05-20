Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $5.52 Million Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF comprises 5.0% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 48,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,054 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,691,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,850,000 after acquiring an additional 79,731 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 341.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.45. 109,398 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average of $40.65. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93.

