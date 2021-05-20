Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.67

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.67 and last traded at $33.66, with a volume of 9500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.70.

Several analysts have commented on SWIM shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In related news, insider Jason A. Duva bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J Mark Borseth bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,000 in the last three months.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

