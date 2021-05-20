Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Latham Group alerts:

SWIM opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $34.73.

In other Latham Group news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO J Mark Borseth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,000.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.