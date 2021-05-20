Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Now Covered by Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Latham Group stock opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73.

In related news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO J Mark Borseth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

