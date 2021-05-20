Latham Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Latham Group in a report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Latham Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SWIM. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Latham Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $31.62 on Thursday. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

In other news, CFO J Mark Borseth acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 328,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Joel Richard Culp acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 345,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

