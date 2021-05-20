Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 1,012 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $15,727,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $57.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.03. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $58.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.