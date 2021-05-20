Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 1,012 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Posted by on May 20th, 2021 // Comments off

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $15,727,000.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $57.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.03. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $58.60.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.