Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $87,000 in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $18.61 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $20.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.