Larson Financial Group LLC Has $131,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV opened at $67.96 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $48.15 and a 12-month high of $70.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.40 and a 200-day moving average of $62.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.