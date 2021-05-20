Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 229 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $84.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.19. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

