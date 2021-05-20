Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 168.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,252,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,184,000 after purchasing an additional 170,846 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 594.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 195,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,564,000 after purchasing an additional 167,771 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,178,000 after purchasing an additional 99,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,973,000 after acquiring an additional 83,836 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT stock opened at $214.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $152.57 and a 52-week high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.