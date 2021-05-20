Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 720 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 21.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $29.05 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NCLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.27.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

