Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Insider Mark Allan Acquires 20,979 Shares

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) insider Mark Allan acquired 20,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £148,531.32 ($194,057.12).

Mark Allan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Mark Allan sold 33,164 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87), for a total transaction of £225,183.56 ($294,203.76).

LAND traded up GBX 11.60 ($0.15) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 719 ($9.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,354. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 718.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 674.60. The firm has a market cap of £5.33 billion and a PE ratio of -3.44. Land Securities Group plc has a one year low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a one year high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 702.60 ($9.18).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

