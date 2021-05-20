KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) PT Set at €76.00 by Pareto Securities

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) received a €76.00 ($89.41) target price from research analysts at Pareto Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 4.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KWS. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €72.50 ($85.29).

ETR:KWS opened at €79.50 ($93.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €75.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is €70.62. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €52.70 ($62.00) and a fifty-two week high of €79.80 ($93.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 27.44.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

