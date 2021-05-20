Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Gap Up to $47.50

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.50, but opened at $49.79. Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares last traded at $48.69, with a volume of 3,268 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KLIC shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.69.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. Equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,880 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,078 shares of company stock worth $2,645,868 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.