Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $117.86

Shares of Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.86 and traded as high as $120.90. Kubota shares last traded at $119.72, with a volume of 34,360 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KUBTY shares. Mizuho lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Kubota from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kubota presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.67.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Kubota had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kubota Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

