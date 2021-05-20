Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 2.39% of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $609,000. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 530.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 48,737 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of FLKR stock opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.94. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $34.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.