Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,697 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

