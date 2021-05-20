Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 2,525 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 104,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 27,984 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 655,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 38,013 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 84.8% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 40,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,407 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $37.19.

