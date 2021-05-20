Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 881 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 34,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,288.4% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 222,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 206,136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 65,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $54.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $35.87 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.12.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

AXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

