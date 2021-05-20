Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 2,499 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 344.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

NYSE TMO opened at $456.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $471.95 and its 200-day moving average is $475.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $179.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $324.35 and a 12-month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.