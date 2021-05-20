Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.17

Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.17 and traded as high as $18.00. Koss shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 534,391 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Koss from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Koss sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $123,618.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,907 shares in the company, valued at $23,509,370.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Donnan Smith sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $365,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,272,601 in the last three months. 71.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Koss by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koss in the 1st quarter valued at $999,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Koss during the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Koss during the 1st quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koss during the 1st quarter worth about $668,000.

Koss Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

