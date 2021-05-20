Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

