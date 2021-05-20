Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 443 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $217.95 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $132.38 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.95 and a 200-day moving average of $211.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

