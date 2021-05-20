Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 630,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,558,000 after acquiring an additional 92,299 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,292,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,860,000 after purchasing an additional 168,096 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $193,544,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,537 shares of company stock valued at $28,647,837. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.23.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $124.81 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.23.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

