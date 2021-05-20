Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,857,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,301,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,212 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $90.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

