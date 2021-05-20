Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 80.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 106,271 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,292 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,314,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,005,000 after purchasing an additional 602,256 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -595.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

