Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Shares Down 4.9%

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)’s share price dropped 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $59.70 and last traded at $59.74. Approximately 1,263 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 467,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.79.

KTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

