Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RDSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

OTCMKTS:RDSMY opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.69. Koninklijke DSM has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $47.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.