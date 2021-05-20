Komodo (KMD) Trading 27.7% Lower This Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 43.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $1.79 or 0.00004269 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $224.76 million and $12.78 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.53 or 0.00431592 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.60 or 0.00171179 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00014169 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00213660 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 59.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,852,130 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

