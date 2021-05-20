Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Lifted to “Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $149.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $155.00.

KOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.86.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $81.33 on Monday. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.96 and a 200-day moving average of $130.79.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98). On average, research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $773,257.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,777 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,051,000 after acquiring an additional 685,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,835 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,035,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,040,000 after acquiring an additional 39,016 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

