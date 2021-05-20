KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. KnowBe4 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Shares of KnowBe4 stock opened at $19.48 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

In related news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

