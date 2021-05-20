KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

KNBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. KnowBe4 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Shares of KNBE opened at $19.48 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

In related news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf bought 1,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

