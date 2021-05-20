KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Market Cap Reaches $258.36 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 20th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $33.19 or 0.00082380 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 29% against the dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $258.36 million and approximately $6.70 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KLAYswap Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00072057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00416740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.65 or 0.00217553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004253 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.88 or 0.00982632 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00033987 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KLAYswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KLAYswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.