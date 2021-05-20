KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $64.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KKR. Citigroup boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.95.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR opened at $54.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $59.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.13.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,742,546 shares of company stock worth $121,410,741. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $451,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,150.0% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 850,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,523,000 after acquiring an additional 830,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 57.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 45,316 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 23.4% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 209,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 39,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 89.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 82,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.