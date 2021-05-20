Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) PT Raised to C$57.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC cut their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.50 to C$77.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$62.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.64.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$52.66. 416,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of C$40.07 and a one year high of C$76.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.58. The company has a market cap of C$14.06 billion and a PE ratio of 15.92.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$901.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$884.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

