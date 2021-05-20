Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Sells C$461,000.00 in Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total value of C$461,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$516,651.92.

TSE K opened at C$9.70 on Thursday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$7.75 and a 1-year high of C$13.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.23 billion and a PE ratio of 7.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.88%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on K. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Kinross Gold to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.75 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.54.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

