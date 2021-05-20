Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Separately, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.80.

Shares of KC stock opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $74.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average is $48.14.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth $2,927,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

