Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.81

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and traded as low as $4.49. Kindred Biosciences shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 237,177 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KIN shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.15.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a current ratio of 12.71.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $41,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 82,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 108,527 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

