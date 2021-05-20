Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.96. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $155.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

